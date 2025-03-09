CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.38 ($12.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($13.88). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.72), with a volume of 581,284 shares.

CVS Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £751.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 960.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 969.62.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. Analysts forecast that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.