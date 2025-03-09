Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,733 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 97,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 154,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,216,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 175,831 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 220,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,309,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,101,000 after purchasing an additional 871,213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

