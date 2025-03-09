Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 104,016 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

