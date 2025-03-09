Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 83,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.