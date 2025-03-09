Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $420,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BAB opened at $26.70 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

