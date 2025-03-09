Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,394.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,015.00 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7,757.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,682.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.