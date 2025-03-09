Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $198,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,365.24. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,504,126. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $243.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.72 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

