Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,320 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 390.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $11,555,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,231,000 after buying an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.