CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Increased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 244,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,231,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Greene bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.