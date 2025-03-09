CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Increased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 244,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,231,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $81.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Greene bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
