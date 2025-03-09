Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Craven House Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Craven House Capital Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £772,716.36, a PE ratio of -6,779.66 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24.

About Craven House Capital

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

