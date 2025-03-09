Craig W. Best Acquires 6,756 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Stock

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) President Craig W. Best acquired 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $577,422. This trade represents a 76.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 51.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

