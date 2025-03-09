Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 116,018.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,727,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

