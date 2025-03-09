Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $118.69 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

