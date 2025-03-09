Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SMOT opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.31.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

