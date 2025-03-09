Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

