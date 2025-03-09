Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,234 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $194.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

