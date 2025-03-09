Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $94.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $100.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

