Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.23. The company has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

