Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,114 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

