Contrasting Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) & Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Leidos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 7.53% 30.93% 10.64% Waystar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $16.66 billion 1.10 $1.25 billion $9.24 15.10 Waystar $943.55 million 6.83 -$51.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Leidos and Waystar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Waystar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leidos and Waystar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 6 9 1 2.69 Waystar 0 0 11 1 3.08

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $175.87, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. Waystar has a consensus price target of $40.36, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Waystar.

Summary

Leidos beats Waystar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.