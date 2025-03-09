Contrasting Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 10 1 2.86 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $56.69, suggesting a potential upside of 72.37%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 202.25%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $47.07 million 45.38 -$146.96 million ($2.97) -11.07 Cardiff Oncology $683,000.00 288.99 -$41.44 million ($0.94) -4.11

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -191.26% -24.96% -20.27% Cardiff Oncology -6,238.17% -73.97% -60.40%

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

