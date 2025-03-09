Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $1,270,299.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,260. The trade was a 42.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $504,109.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,464.96. This trade represents a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $4,173,032 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

