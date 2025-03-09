Comparing Air France-KLM (AFLYY) and Its Rivals

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Air France-KLM to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34% Air France-KLM Competitors 1.65% -24.83% 2.54%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s rivals have a beta of 2.37, indicating that their average stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Air France-KLM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Air France-KLM Competitors 870 2464 3532 208 2.44

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 49.51%. Given Air France-KLM’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air France-KLM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $32.49 billion $1.01 billion 12.15 Air France-KLM Competitors $15.89 billion $442.30 million 7.92

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Air France-KLM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Air France-KLM rivals beat Air France-KLM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

