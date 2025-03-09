Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

