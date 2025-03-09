Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

RNP opened at $21.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

