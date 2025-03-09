Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP Has $2.44 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.9% of Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $176.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $191.76. The stock has a market cap of $915.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

