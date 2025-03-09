CM Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sabre comprises approximately 2.2% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sabre worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 267.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 65.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 991,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 390,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Sabre Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SABR opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

