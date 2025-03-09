CM Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

CM Management LLC increased its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 2.60% of Curis worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Curis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company's stock.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of CRIS opened at $2.91 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

