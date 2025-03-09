Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

