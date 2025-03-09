Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,115,000 after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Citigroup by 289.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

