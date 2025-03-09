Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $1,061,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

