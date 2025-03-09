Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $132,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LYV opened at $127.56 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.