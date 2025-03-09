Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,903 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $130,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.