Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,214 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Clorox worth $121,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

NYSE CLX opened at $151.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

