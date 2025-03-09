Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $10.26. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 124,680 shares.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.65%. Analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

