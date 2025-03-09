Ceera Investments LLC Sells 120 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ceera Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.