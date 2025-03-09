Ceera Investments LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ceera Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.78. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

