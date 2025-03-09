CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and traded as low as $50.23. CCL Industries shares last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 8,484 shares traded.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.
