CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 101.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CBRE opened at $130.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.