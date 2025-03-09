Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.30 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 82.30 ($1.06). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.10), with a volume of 22,794,473 shares traded.

Card Factory Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The company has a market capitalization of £295.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pamela Powell purchased 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £4,955.73 ($6,403.58). 14.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

