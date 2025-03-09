Candriam S.C.A. Sells 91,955 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,955 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.30% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $97,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

AGIO opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

