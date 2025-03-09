Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after acquiring an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

