Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 264,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

