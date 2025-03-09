Callan Family Office LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,051,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Truist Financial by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,031,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,144,000 after buying an additional 999,763 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after buying an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,079,000 after buying an additional 662,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TFC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

