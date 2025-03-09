Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $203.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

