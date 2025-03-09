Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,301 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

LNG stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average is $206.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.88 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

