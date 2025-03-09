Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 2,450 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 61,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
VRTX stock opened at $488.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,084 shares of company stock valued at $505,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
