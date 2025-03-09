Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,006 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $611,322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $344.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.41. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $279.00 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.