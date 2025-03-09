Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 3,528 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 186.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,741 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

