Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 407 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

